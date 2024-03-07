Northampton hairdresser remains ‘speechless’ at support that helped her turn her life around

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton hairdresser remains “speechless” at the support she has received, which marked the start of turning her life around nine years ago.

Nikki Martin’s career began when former SAS Who Dares Wins star David O’Neal, also known as DJ, employed her in 2015 when he opened a salon specialising in children’s hairdressing.

Shortcuts Kids helped Nikki get back into work after some difficult life events, and her confidence soon improved when she was able to make the children laugh and smile.

Nikki Martin opened Shortcuts Kids in Grange Park on March 1, after months of hard work to do the salon up after the documents were signed at the end of last year.

Describing work as her “second home”, Nikki went from being an employee at the Weston Favell Branch, to management at the Parklands branch and she opened her own franchise in Grange Park at the start of this month.

“David gave me this opportunity that I cannot thank him enough for,” said Nikki. “He’s changed my life. All I needed was that one person to believe in me.

“My family, friends and clients have gone above and beyond in showing their support and I can’t thank them enough.”

Nikki shared that when she was first offered the job back in 2015, she did not imagine she would still be at the company almost a decade later.

Alongside being offered a management position a couple of years ago, David also asked her to become a shareholder.

“I was ecstatic,” said Nikki. “I didn’t know what to do, say or think.”

It was at the end of last year that he offered Nikki the opportunity to open her own franchise, when they were sitting outside the building that Nikki opened her salon in months later.

Though start-up costs were a worry for Nikki, these were covered by David and she continues to be “absolutely shocked” by his generosity.

All of Nikki's services are aimed at children – including haircuts sitting in the car chairs while they watch television, and enjoy the sensory lights and books.

Shortcuts Kids opened in The Kiosk in Grange Park last Friday (March 1), after months of hard work to do the salon up after the documents were signed at the end of last year.

With the help of her family, Nikki was ready to open at the start of March and was fully booked ahead of the open day.

“It was a blast,” she said. “I’ve been with the company for nine years and my clientele has gone through the roof.”

All of her services are aimed at children – including haircuts sitting in the car chairs while they watch television, and enjoy the sensory lights and books. Nikki would also like to reintroduce pamper packages that were offered at the Parklands branch.

Nikki would now love to do what David did for her, and help others who are struggling to get back into working life. She recently applied for the company to be disability certified and already works alongside a local college to support students with work experience.

She hopes that she will be able to open more salons under the franchise in the future, to continue supporting her children and family.

“My life has been massively changed,” said Nikki. “I’m quite proud of myself and I find that difficult to say.”

Her loved ones have made it clear just how proud they are of her, and she remains “speechless” at the help she has received from David.