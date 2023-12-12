Founder Rebecca sadly lost her father, aged 82, during the pandemic and wanted to give back to the older generation

Classes at a Northampton gym have been praised by a number of men from the older generation for improving their health, happiness and for “giving them a purpose again”.

Rebecca Adams, the group exercise manager and personal trainer at Nuffield Gym in Walter Tull Way, hosts three weekly sessions for older men – which she launched just over a year ago.

An aqua class is held on Monday mornings and there are two other wellbeing workouts on Wednesdays and Fridays each week.

This all began when Rebecca saw lots of the older men dotted around the gym training on their own, before she approached them to see if they would be interested in attending a “feel good” class together.

It started with the wellbeing workouts before the aqua class, which was meant to be a one-off session, proved popular and was added to the weekly schedule.

Rebecca has not looked back since and has been praised for improving both mental and physical health, social inclusion, and the quality of life of the men who attend.

When asked just how much of a difference these sessions have made to their lives, Rebecca said: “I get emotional if I try, it’s mega. My dad died of Parkinson’s in lockdown and I found it really hard.

“I wanted to give something back because I couldn’t help my dad. He was 82. I had a hard time in lockdown – lost my house, my relationship. To improve their quality of life, I have no words. It just makes me so overwhelmed.”

Many people are taken aback by what Rebecca gets the 10 regulars doing each session – which includes press ups, squats, touching their toes, and things even onlookers cannot do themselves.

“Some of them can do things they couldn’t before,” said Rebecca, who is also pleased the classes have enabled the men to form friendships and they stay for a coffee afterwards.

She added: “Some of them have said it has changed their lives. The passion they have, they are there every week without fail. I love it. My Monday mornings aren’t Mondays to me.”

Rebecca developed the classes with one of Nuffield’s physios, Harry, to help the attendees with movement, coordination and to ensure they work different parts of the body.

The founder has received some touching feedback, with 75-year-old Terry describing the classes as a “revelation”.

The sessions have improved his fitness and general wellbeing and he said: “This is entirely due to the skill and enthusiasm of Rebecca, who has made it her mission to improve the quality of life for members of the older generation.”

Fellow attendee Terence praised the benefits to his health, wellness, happiness, contentment and the “great buzz” as a result of the enjoyment, laughing and joking.

“The aqua aerobics class has started a change in my lifestyle and Rebecca has been the catalyst for this,” said Peter. “Her enthusiasm and encouragement seem to be contagious. It has given me a purpose again.”