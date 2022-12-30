A group of seven from Northampton are fundraising in memory of their friend, who passed away aged 26 from a rare form of cancer before Christmas.

Ryan Price was first diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in February 2020, aged 24, and underwent rounds of chemotherapy and an operation on his leg to remove the initial tumour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though the tumour from his leg was removed, the cancer had spread to his lungs and there was nothing more that could be done to treat the condition.

Ryan Price, who sadly passed away on December 18 aged 26.

Ryan sadly passed away on December 18 and his funeral is being held next Tuesday (January 3).

Ahead of the news a few months ago that Ryan’s condition was terminal, seven of his friends decided they were going to run the London Marathon in April 2023 for him, to raise money for Sarcoma UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Lyon, his friend and teacher at Northampton Academy said: “When Ryan first shaved his head, 11 of us joined him and raised more than £5,000.

“Raising money for the charity had a positive impact on him and he kept checking how much had been raised, which lifted him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Lyon, a friend of Ryan's and a teacher at Northampton Academy, dyed his hair pink in aid of Sarcoma UK - as voted by his students.

“The relationship between us and Sarcoma UK grew and any chance to raise money, we all would – including Ryan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, more than £2,800 of the £16,800 target has been raised, as each individual who is running the Marathon for the charity pledges £2,400 each.

This all began two years ago at the start of the fundraising campaign when Sarcoma UK got in touch to say there were some virtual marathon places available – which were taken by Sam and another of Ryan’s friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about how Ryan dealt with his initial diagnosis, Sam said: “He was really upbeat about his treatments and how they were going.

“His social media posts were always optimistic about his setbacks, which I think was his way of keeping his friends and family upbeat. We were always there to support him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Sam says “everyone was at a point where they knew what was coming” after Ryan’s news of the cancer being terminal, he said: “It’s not okay that a 26-year-old has lost his life to something so horrible.

“We are all still stunned and have accepted that the funeral is going to be really tough – but we are all there to support one another through our weak points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a teacher at Northampton Academy, Sam used the “outstanding support” from his school to raise vital funds for the cause during the last week of term before Christmas.

For 50 pence, students decided which colour he should dye his hair and what outfit he should wear on the last day – and Sam ended up with pink hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People have been emptying their pockets in support of the cause,” said Sam. “Not only has everyone been supportive of Sarcoma UK, but they have made sure I’m fully supported throughout everything that has happened.”

Ahead of the Marathon run in April, the group, known as Team Ryprr, plan to do a 24-hour gaming live stream.

Advertisement Hide Ad