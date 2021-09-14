Northampton graduate, 21, reveals he illustrated for rap superstar Stormzy's new book about 'inspiring' role models in the UK

A 21-year-old university graduate from Northampton has drawn illustrations for rap superstar Stormzy's new book - which is out on Thursday (September 16).

Denzell Dankwah, who graduated from the University of Northampton this year in illustrations, will have his drawings featured in 'Superheroes', a book for young people which highlights inspiring figures from all walks of life.

Sophia Thakur actually wrote the book while Stormzy's publishing company, Merky Books, will be publishing it.

Denzell Dankwah and Stormzy

Denzell, from Wootton, said: "I contacted Merky Books [Stormzy's publishing company] in 2019 and they got back to me a few months later.

"The book is about celebrating role models in the UK and presenting them as superheroes for young people to look up to.

"I was excited [when he got the nod]. It was early 2020 when I got the email to say I'd be doing it. I was just excited and ready to work straight away. So I was working on the book during my final year.

"This was my first time illustrating a book, and to do it during lockdown is an achievement, I think."

Denzell said all his family and friends are big fans of Stormzy and are delighted for him.

The illustrator: "They are all excited, especially my sisters because they all love Stormzy. He's a big artist, and for him to offer this opportunity is amazing."

Denzell actually met Stormzy a couple of times over the last couple of years. Once at Madame Tussauds and another time at Stormzy's birthday bash.

"He was really cool. I shook his hand and he was really friendly.

"I illustrated a picture of him and gave it to him and he said it was sick and thanked me for working on the book," said Denzell.

On the book, Denzell said: "Hopefully, anyone who gets a copy - especially young people - will be inspired. It's a reminder for them to go after whatever they want to do in life."

Following his first big break, Denzell now has his eyes set on the future.

He added: "I'm just hoping to get into more illustrating. Maybe illustrate my own stories."