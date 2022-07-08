Northampton GPs praised for working together to promote happier living

Lord Richard Layard, co-founder of Action for Happiness, and Alison McGovern MP visited Delapré Abbey to hear about the initiatives and work of Action for Happiness Northamptonshire in supporting the county’s wellbeing.
A small group of health care leaders, community leaders and social prescribers were able to share their experiences of shaping a wellbeing hub framed around the ‘10 Keys to Happier Living’ with Lord Layard and Alison.
Dr David Smart, clinical director, The General Practice Alliance (GPA), said: “Over the last five years the hub has grown steadily. During this time, we have been able to support embedding the 10 Keys to Happier Living into the social prescribing offer from GPA; continue to grow a network of Happy Cafes across the county with regular online meet ups; and offer ‘Champions Training’ to support Health Care partners and businesses access the free resources on the Action for Happiness website to grow a social movement promoting positive mental health. We also offer these resources for patients.”Lord Layard said: “It is amazing what can be achieved by bringing community, health, culture and green space together under the framework of the 10 Keys, which aims to create more happiness and less unhappiness in the world around us, Northamptonshire is an example to be followed.”
The General Practice Alliance is the collaboration and linking of GP’s in Northampton to preserve, sustain and develop the local health economy.