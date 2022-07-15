Northampton girl, 8, raises hundreds after donating her hair to cancer charity

An eight-year-old girl from Wootton has won the hearts of her community after cutting off her hair so that it can be made into a wig for a child with cancer.

Penny Newton, accompanied by her mother, had 14 inches of her long blonde hair cut at The Hair Pavilion in East Hunsbury on Thursday, July 14.

Her hair has been donated to The Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs to children and young people, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment.

Penny Newton, aged 8, after having over 14 inches of her hair cut for The Little Princess Trust.

Penny said: “I wanted to donate my hair to help somebody who has cancer to feel happier and confident.”

She originally set out to raise £250 for the Little Princess Trust by asking people to sponsor her. Her efforts led to her raising more than five times that amount with a total of £1,320.

Proud mum, Rachael Newton, 37, said: “I am so proud of her. When they cut it off, I burst into tears. It was a mix of emotions - I was sad that her hair’s gone but so proud of her at the same time for her bravery and the way she just got on with it.”

Father, Craig Newton, 42, could not be there in person to watch his daughter get her hair cut due to work commitments but he still got to witness Penny’s act of kindness through a video call.

Penny Newton's hair before and after.

Rachael continued: “Penny was initially a little bit shocked at how short it was but she went into school to show her friends and they have all said how proud they are of her.

“I think people are just really touched by what she’s doing and her selflessness at her age to do something like this.”

The idea to donate Penny’s hair came to her after hearing about the daughter of a family friend doing it. Penny was further driven by her family’s experiences with cancer.

Penny is described by her mother as someone who “lives life at 100 miles per hour.”

“When you see a tree, she’s immediately at the top of it,” Rachael said through laughter.