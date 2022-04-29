Northampton girl, 15, set to represent Wales in basketball Four-Nations tournament

Brooke Leo will represent Wales at the basketball Four-Nations.

A teenage girl from Northampton, who has Welsh heritage, is preparing to represent Wales in a basketball Four-Nations tournament.

Brooke Leo, from Upton, has been playing the sport since she was around nine years old and has a dream to represent Team GB.

The 15-year-old had been part of the England development pathway for four years, but due to her Welsh heritage - her paternal grandmother is Welsh - Basketball Wales “snapped her up” for the upcoming tournament.

The under-16’s Four-Nations will take place in Dundee from Friday (May 6) between England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland. Team GB squads will be selected following the tournament.

Brooke’s mum, Laura Tooze, said: “Brooke is Northampton born and bred but she has Welsh heritage, which gives her the opportunity to go with Basketball England or Basketball Wales.

“Her grandmother, who was Welsh, died last August, so she is doing it for her.

“Brooke has been playing basketball since year 4 or 5 at Millway Primary School.

“It was actually her headteacher there who put her up for county trials and then it progressed from there.“She has always wanted to play at the Four Nations - it’s like the Holy grail at her level.”

The Northampton School for Girls (NSG) student, who plays club basketball for Daventry Swifts, recently played in junior NBA championships, where she was chosen as the most valuable player (MVP).

Laura added: “We’re really proud of her, especially as she is an advocate for girls in sport.

“There has been a massive decline in girls in sport since Covid, but Brooke has always been passionate about sport, as she started as a runner.

“The fact that she is achieving what she is makes us really proud, but it also makes us really proud that she also helps others as well.

“It’s her dream to play for Team GB and that would be amazing, but we’ll have to wait and see.

“She’s very humble as well, which is nice.”

The dedicated mum said they have travelled more than 3,000 to get to and from training sessions in Wales, since November last year when Brooke received the news she was in the squad.