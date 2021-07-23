Northampton gig goers concerned after Fontaines D.C. member tests positive for coronavirus

Fans who packed into a Northampton music venue for the first concert for 15 months have been told one of musicians has tested positive for Covid-19

Fontaines D.C. had headlined the Roadmender with 800 fans relishing the first night back after the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The gig that took place on Wednesday night followed Covid protocols with staff, audience, artists and crew all having to provide a negative Lateral Flow Test or proof of being double jabbed or proof of natural immunity to gain entry.

A partnership between the Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery enabled the Grammy Award and Mercury Music Prize nominees Fontaines D.C. to headline the Roadmender to support grassroots music venues across the UK, part of the Revive Live Tour series.

Roadmender manager Dave Norris said: "We showed due diligence. We did an in depth risk assessment. Nobody can come into the venue without proof of a negative test, full vaccination or natural immunity - the band members too.

"They got to the next location and they did a PCR test and one of members of the bubble was positive."

Fontaines D.C. were due to play in Lincoln last night (Thursday) and Latititude Festival in Suffolk on Saturday.

Mr Norris said: "The band arrived and stayed on their bus. They were then allowed in a holding room that had been fogged ahead of them.

"After the performance they went back into that holding zone and back on the bus. We can't take any risks. We had to validate and verify everyone. They stayed in their bubble. I have to make sure it is as safe as possible."

Fontaines D.C. issued a statement on social media to inform ticket holders for their next appearance that they would be self-isolating.

They said: "We regret to announce that during routine testing, a band member tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. Band and crew are now self-isolating.

"Therefore we sadly have to cancel our show in Lincoln and our appearance at Latitude Festival this Saturday.

"We were really looking forward to it but we will see you all again soon."

They added: "Stay safe x."

In order to gain access to events at the Roadmender, ticket holders aged 11 and over (children under 11 are exempt) need to demonstrate their Covid-19 status by providing; proof of full vaccination – both doses received - with the second at least 14 days prior to the event; or proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken prior to travel on the day of arrival at the event; or proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event (including 10 days self-isolation following the result).

A Public Health Northamptonshire spokesman said: “It looks like he tested positive yesterday and not on the day of the Roadmender gig. So we can only provide the advice below.

"We’re asking people to ‘Take responsibility, take a test’ even if they have had two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

“Each time we leave the house and mix with others, we risk coming into contact with the virus, especially in large gatherings, whether held indoors or outdoors. Around 1 in 3 people with Covid-19 do not show symptoms and can therefore spread the virus to others without knowing. Testing regularly helps to reduce this risk, particularly before meeting people from outside your household.

“Continuing to test is vitally important as we take stage four on the roadmap with a more transmissible variant, the Delta, in circulation across Northamptonshire.

“Lateral Flow Device tests - tests for people without symptoms - are recommended twice a week (every 3 to 4 days) to check if you have the virus. If people get a positive result they should self-isolate and book a PCR test to confirm the result. If people test positive and self-isolate, it helps stop the virus spreading.

“Even if you’re vaccinated, there’s still a chance you can pass Covid-19 on, so you should keep getting tested regularly. There are a variety of ways in which you can access LFD testing: through the Community Collect service, where you can pick up packs for home use, you can find your nearest by visiting https://maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk/findatestcenter.html or if you can’t easily access Community Collect you can order test kits for home delivery at https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

“If you are showing any of the following symptoms, a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste get a PCR test as soon as possible.