A nurse at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) has been shortlisted for a national ‘Nurse of the Year Award’ for the way she has helped enhance end-of-life care for patients and their families.

Kerry Messam, deputy lead nurse for specialist palliative and end of life care at the Cliftonville hospital, is in the finals of the British Journal of Nursing (BJN) Awards 2023.

The awards celebrate the hard work and dedication of nursing teams and individuals across the country.

Kerry was nominated for the Award by NGH’s Macmillan lead nurse for specialist palliative and end-of-life care, Claire Mansfield.

In her nomination Claire said: “Kerry developed a project at the hospital called ‘Walking the Walk’ which looks at the lived experience of relatives and carers spending time in hospital with a dying loved one.

“As a result significant initiatives have been introduced to support patients, relatives, carers and ward staff.

“These have included Swan Rooms decorated to create a tranquil environment and equipped with chair beds so relatives can sit or sleep by the bedside of a loved one.

“They also have comfort cabinets containing toiletries, information resources, phone chargers, bluetooth speakers, LED candles, and drink-making facilities.

“The initiative has also ensured visitor passes and free parking are available to those spending time with dying loved ones.

“Kerry’s determination, passion, and skill in negotiation, has helped the hospital to provide the best possible end-of-life care benefitting so many people at one of the most difficult times of their lives. That was why I have nominated Kerry for the ‘Nurse of the Year Award’.”

The ‘Walking the Walk’ initiative has also been presented at a national conference and shared with other NHS Trusts to ensure maximum benefit to patients, relatives, carers and staff.

Kerry, who has worked at NGH for the last 16 years, said: “I have been overwhelmed with how the project has been embraced by ward teams, estates and facilities, and senior management, across the hospital.

“The support and enthusiasm of colleagues across the hospital, and from the Northamptonshire Health Charity, has enabled me to turn this vision into reality.

“I am looking forward to attending the awards ceremony and seeing some of the amazing work being showcased by nurses from across the country. I would like to thank Claire for making the nomination and working alongside me to champion this project."

Kerry also made a bid at an internal hospital Dragon’s Den event last year showcasing the Swan Rooms and successfully securing £17,500 for a further five Swan Rooms across the hospital. Support the future of the Swan Rooms by contacting Northamptonshire Health Charity.

Northampton General Hospital’s director of nursing and midwifery, Debra Shanahan, said: “Kerry is a truly outstanding nurse and I am delighted to see her being shortlisted for a ‘Nurse of the Year’ Award.

“She has helped us to make a real difference to the way we care for patients, and their families, at end of life.

“Walking the Walk has helped our teams to better understand the support families appreciate the most at this difficult time.”