Northampton General Hospital issues statement following RAT INFESTATION near children's wards

Northampton General Hospital has responded after a member of staff raised concerns about signs of rats in an office near the paediatric wards.

The staff member, who did not want to be named, said they first noticed the issue on Monday morning (July 7) and that pest control has since been involved.

The nurse said: “Rentokil have been out and they’ve put traps down. They said they’re coming through the pipes, apparently.”

They added: “It was first identified on Monday morning. So granted, it’s not been that long. But the measures that have been put in place in terms of patient risk and staff safety – it’s not good enough.”

The hospital says the affected office is not a clinical area and was empty over the weekend when the rat activity was discovered.

Rob Drabble, interim director of estates and facilities at University Hospitals of Northamptonshire, said: “We can assure the public there are no rodents inside clinical areas. An administration office has been found to have evidence of rodent access at the weekend, when the office was not staffed. This was promptly and appropriately addressed with specialist contractors brought in immediately.

“We understand the reported concern about hygiene and have addressed with robust cleaning. Also our specialist contractor is reviewing the issue in on a daily basis to ensure it is managed appropriately.”

Northampton General Hospital in Cliftonville officially opened in 1925 and has 800 beds.