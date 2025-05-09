Northampton football coach to run ultramarathon to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium for 10-year-old player with rare cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A children’s football coach from Northampton is set to run an ultramarathon in just two days to raise money for one of his 10-year-old players with a rare and aggressive type cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In November, parents Sophie and Kie Fewster from St Crispin’s were told the devastating news that their 10-year-old son Ezra had a rare, aggressive type of leukaemia.

Since then, Ezra, who plays football for Blisworth and rugby for Bugbrooke, has been undergoing weeks of chemotherapy in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, his one-to-one football coach, Kieren Westbury, is setting off on a mammoth two-day run to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium – the team Ezra supports – in a bid to raise money and awareness.

Coach Kieren Westbury is taking on a two-day ultramarathon to support 10-year-old Ezra, who is battling a rare form of leukaemia.

Starting at Sixfields Stadium at 8am on Saturday May 17, Kieren will head south through the heart of the countryside and towns, with a well-earned halfway stop at the Premier Inn in Luton. From there, the journey continues toward the finish line at the Emirates Stadium – a total of 67 miles over two days.

Kieren, aged 27, said: “Ezra is one of the young boys whom I have the pleasure of coaching. Ezra’s kindness is evident in his everyday actions. He is one of the most dedicated and kind-hearted young boys I know. He's a true gem both on and off the field.

“As I prepare for this challenge, I am inspired by the strength and resilience that Ezra demonstrates daily. Every step I take will be in support of him and his family, and every penny raised will go directly to supporting their needs during this challenging time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My road ahead will be a tough one, but it’s nothing compared to what Ezra is facing.”

On Ezra’s condition, Kieren said: “He’s done both rounds of chemotherapy. He’s had his transplant. He’s at home now. It’s still a waiting game and he’s got a long way to go, but he’s doing well.”

So far, Kieren’s JustGiving page has raised £2,600 of a £3,000 target from 118 supporters.

He added: “Your generosity will help alleviate some of the financial burdens that Ezra's family is facing, allowing them to focus on what truly matters: supporting Ezra through his treatment and recovery. Together, we can make a difference in Ezra's life and show him that he is not alone in this fight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Click here to donate.

A previous GoFundMe was set up late last year, which has seen an incredible £61,000 raised so far for the Fewsters to help them on their journey.

Ezra’s football club, Blisworth FC, and rugby club, Bugbrooke RFC, are also planning charity events this year.