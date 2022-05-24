A Northampton food bank is “delighted” with a huge £5,000 donation from a housebuilder to help its services to continue running.

Re:Store Northampton received the donation from Barratt Homes to ensure the food bank can continue to run weekly and provide emergency food support for individuals and families in need.

The funding will also help support Re:Store Northampton’s Growbaby project, in which it provides clothing and other essentials to those with young children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacqui Patrick (left) handing the cheque to the team at Re:Store Northampton.

Alex Turtle fundraising manager at Re:Store Northampton said: “We were absolutely delighted when Barratt Homes got in touch to say we’ve been chosen for this huge donation.

“We were so pleased, as we know just how much of a difference this donation can make to the most vulnerable in our town.

“Our projects range from emergency provisions of food and necessities for those in economic hardship, to longer term support work and community activities.

“Re:Store reaches out to support, encourage and empower those who find themselves on the margins.

“As with foodbanks across the country, we are experiencing an increased demand due to a greater number of families and individuals being affected by the financial impact of coronavirus and the cost of living crisis.

“We would therefore like to say thank you to Barratt Homes for this donation, we are very grateful.”

Re:Store’s initial project, Northampton Food Bank, was established by Central Vineyard Church in 2009.