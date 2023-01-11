Northampton fitness fanatic shortlisted for global title of ‘female instructor of the year’

A Northampton fitness fanatic has been shortlisted for the global title of ‘female instructor of the year’.

Marie Tur, 44, brought the dance fitness craze ‘clubbercise’ to the town for the first time in 2016 and also teaches Zumba and silent disco classes.

Following nominations from attendees of her sessions, Marie has been shortlisted for ‘Female Fitness Instructor of the Year’ at the PT & Fitness Instructor Awards 2022.

She is joined by seven others who made the final and there is only one more from the UK – with the rest being from as far afield as Pakistan, New Zealand, the USA and Canada.

Marie, from Standens Barn, said: “It’s incredible just to be recognised and nominated. It’s a huge achievement but it’s the people who come to my classes who are most important to me.

“It’s nice that people have taken the time to nominate me and it came as a lovely surprise.”

The 44-year-old fitness instructor is not new to being nominated for awards, as last year she made the final for the same award but in the UK – as well as an award for best dance brand for her silent disco exercise sessions.

Marie is proud of the work she does with The Cube Disability, the county’s largest care provider for adults with learning disabilities and autism.

She works with adults with special educational needs at two of their centres and hosts clubbercise and silent disco sessions for them.

“I’m hoping to do more work with them this year as they’re an amazing group to be involved with,” said Marie. “They’re so welcoming and a joy to teach.”

Marie “goes to town” and “gives her all” to every class she teaches – especially around Halloween and the festive season when she decorates the venues, dresses up and brings inflatables.

She said: “Going the extra mile is who I am. I like to be the best at what I do and provide the best experience.

“I don’t have to do it all, but I choose to put my time and energy into it.”