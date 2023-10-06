Northampton firm's annual golf day raises whopping £10,000 for two town charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton financial firm raised a whopping £10,000 at a golf day, which will be split between two local charities.

David Williams Independent Financial Advisers, based in Waterside, hosted its annual golf day on September 6, and their staff, clients and guests helped to raise more than £10,000 in total.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, which provides a range of welfare services to the whole community including a foodbank, social clubs and more, and Eve, which provides refuge and support to victims of domestic violence, as well as running vital prevention programmes.

David Williams IFA cheque presentations after the company's annual golf day.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation has said they are “immensely grateful for the amazing support” provided by David Williams IFA .

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, founder of the charity, said: “These fantastic funds will be a major support to our charity and the broad range of services we provide.

"With the cost of living crisis, demand for our service is at an all time high and we are struggling more than ever to meet them.

"With amazing donations like this, we are able to continue supporting the most vulnerable people in our community, who need it most.

"We will be using these funds to support our foodbank and other welfare services across the Northamptonshire community.”

Similarly, Eve has said they are “incredibly grateful” for the “very generous donations”. The charity says it will be using the funds awarded to support a women and their families through its Community Restored Programme, which sees women receive support to attend a range of specialist therapeutic group work programmes, activities and interventions designed to enable her to recover from trauma; counselling and 1:1 specialist support from an experienced keyworker.

Nick Beal, managing director at David Williams IFA Ltd added: “It is a pleasure to be able to support both EVE and The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation in the fantastic work that they do.

"Each year, with the help of our clients, and companies that we work with, our aim is to raise funds for local charities whilst providing an enjoyable day for clients.