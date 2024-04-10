Northampton father with terminal bowel cancer is to take on ‘unique and inspiring challenge’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton father with terminal bowel cancer plans to take on a “unique and inspiring challenge” this summer.

Glenn Utteridge, who was diagnosed at the age of 44, has been supported by more than £34,000 raised for alternative treatments to help prolong his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He shared the series of unfortunate events that happened at the start of 2023, leaving him knocked unconscious, suffering six fractures, undergoing major surgeries and discovering advanced cancer.

Glenn Utteridge, who was diagnosed at the age of 44, has been supported by more than £34,000 raised for alternative treatments to help prolong his life.

At the start of last year, until February 6, Glenn would have described himself as a “fit and active dad, enjoying life with his wife and looking after their seven and 10-year-old children”.

While out on a cycle, Glenn was hit by a coach in a serious road accident. Being thrown off his bike knocked him unconscious and left him with fractures in his back and neck.

While in hospital, scans revealed stage four colon cancer that had spread to his liver and he was readmitted four weeks later for an emergency operation to remove the original tumour and fix a blockage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the two-to-three months to follow, Glenn endured severe finger blisters and fainted – which knocked him unconscious and fractured his jaw in three places, which required further emergency surgery.

Glenn shared the series of unfortunate events that happened at the start of 2023, leaving him knocked unconscious, suffering six fractures, undergoing major surgeries and discovering advanced cancer.

Despite his recovery from the traumas he faced, the tumours in Glenn’s liver were deemed inoperable and tests showed he had a rare mutation that remains difficult to treat.

Talking about the thousands raised by the generous community, Glenn, from Horton, said: “It’s been really encouraging and has helped me. I got to take some treatment options which wouldn’t have otherwise been easily available.”

This included a trip to Japan for adoptive cell immunotherapy, as well as some options closer to home in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenn shared that the treatment he had received was working well in October last year but, with the nature of cancer, things can change very quickly.

He received an update from the UK while he was out in Japan to say the tumours had worsened, but the overseas treatment appeared to have helped that turn for the worst.

The “rapid progression” was slowed and Glenn then began his third line of treatment when he returned to the UK, which took him up to January this year.

“Something more interventional was then needed so I had radiation therapy in mid-February,” said Glenn. “If I hadn't done it, I would have had organ failure by now so I’m very grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As there are no “standard treatment options” left for Glenn’s cancer type, he began a drug trial in London around a month ago.

Glenn hopes to “do something meaningful” before there is sadly nothing more that can be done for his cancer.

“I want to do something my family and children can be part of, that’s memorable and I’ll be there,” said Glenn. “It’ll create lasting memories.

“I want to raise awareness of my cancer type as it’s quite misunderstood, and the care situation isn’t ideal for it. I also want to use the challenge as an opportunity to support Al Pal’s charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to provide inspiration and do things while I’m able to, as I don’t want to just sit and wait to die.”

The plan for one day in June is to cycle up and down a hill in Yorkshire, to cover the height of Everest which is around 9,000 metres.

Glenn believes he will be the first person in the UK with a terminal illness to complete this challenge.

“My life will be short but meaningful,” he added. “I want to pay it back. I’ve been a member of forums with people with the same cancer type. It’s devastating to know if things were different and improved, it wouldn’t be the case for some of them.”