Northampton father to run marathon in aid of hospital where his son, 14, received two heart operations

A Northampton father is soon to run a marathon in aid of the hospital where his 14-year-old son has received two heart operations.

Steven Tomlin, the duty manager at Nuffield Health, is fundraising for Great Ormond Street Hospital where his son Samuel underwent open heart surgery twice.

He is taking part in the upcoming London Marathon and the money raised will be donated to the hospital, to give back for the ongoing care Samuel has received – and will continue to receive until he is an adult.

From being able to stay in their accommodation for a week-and-a-half when Samuel had his latest operation in November 2022, to being provided an INR machine that allows regular blood tests to be carried out at home, Steven and his family are grateful for their support.

Steven described the hospital as “extraordinary” and says that around 750 seriously ill children and young people are seen at the hospital everyday from all over the UK.

“The hospital has made a massive difference to us,” he told the Chronicle & Echo. “We couldn’t do it without them.

“We’re not the only family who goes through this, there are thousands of children. It’s a super hospital and part of the NHS, but it is a different world.”

In Steven's latest fundraising efforts, people were permitted to wax a part of his body if they sponsored and made a donation to his upcoming marathon run.

Steven also ran the London Marathon last year in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital, which was the event’s charity of the year in 2023.

He raised £4,000 which, along with the funds raised by others who took part in the London Marathon last year, contributed to the opening of a new cancer ward.

£1,200 of Steven’s £2,000 target has been raised so far this year, which was helped by an event held at his workplace on Monday (March 25).

£550 was raised by that fundraiser alone, with the support of Nuffield Health members and Steven’s colleagues.