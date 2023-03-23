Northampton father running marathon for hospital that cared for premature son, born with heart defect

A Northampton father is running the London Marathon, in aid of the hospital that cared for his premature son who was born with a heart defect.

Sam Kirchin, 32, is running for Great Ormond Street Hospital – who worked around the clock for his son Harry, born seven weeks early with a congenital heart defect and holes in his heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry, who is now 10 years old, needed an operation at Great Ormond Street to correct it when he was 21 months old and now lives a normal and healthy life.

10-year-old Harry, when he was being cared at Great Ormond Street Hospital and now as a healthy young person.

He was discharged after around three years of check ups following the surgery.

Sam, who is also a father to 14-year-old Olivia, 11-year-old Jack and four-year-old Freddie, said: “The hospital provided amazing support to us as young parents at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They welcomed us in and allowed us to stay in their hotel, which was great during such a worrying time.”

Sam’s wife’s second cousin also has to go to Great Ormond Street Hospital regularly for appointments, which is another reason why choosing the hospital was so important.

Sam Kirchin, 32, a father of four from Thorplands.

The 32-year-old from Thorplands, who is a rugby player for BBOB RFC, a coach for under 12s at Northampton Old Scouts, and a part-time hospitality worker, is a keen runner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took part in a marathon in 2021, which did not go to plan when he got cramp during the race, but “lost his mojo” for it over the past year.

After seeing others taking part in major races, Sam felt he was missing out and decided to jump back in with two feet.

Great Ormond Street Hospital is the marathon’s ‘charity of the year’ and Sam says they were “very grateful” that he was running in aid of them – especially when they heard Harry’s story.

The money will be put towards a new childhood cancer facility and Sam said: “My dad passed away from cancer and I can’t imagine what it is like for children to have such a horrible illness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than half of his £2,000 fundraising target has already been raised – with less than a month to go – and Sam says the support and generosity has been “amazing”.