Northampton father-of-two embarks on second fundraiser with hope of solo skydiving 13,000ft

A Northampton father-of-two is embarking on his next fundraiser, with the hope of solo skydiving 13,000ft at the end of it.

Piotr Maciaszek has an autistic son and has been an avid fundraiser for SENDS 4 Dad, a support group for fathers of children with special needs and disabilities.

Piotr, who is the proud father to Emily and Simon, completed his first challenge – a tandem skydive from 15,000ft – and he has now set his sights on something new for 2023.

Piotr Maciaszek and his two children, Emily and Simon.

He raised a total of £1,145 for SENDS 4 Dad last year and will fundraise for the Frank Bruno Foundation this year, which is another organisation close to his heart.

The charity supports people experiencing mental health difficulties by delivering structured, non-contact boxing sessions and wellbeing programmes.

With the strain on NHS mental health services, Piotr said: “The Frank Bruno Foundation provides a vital lifeline to those who struggle to cope mentally and don’t have the means to access private services – or struggle whilst waiting to be seen by healthcare professionals.”

Piotr has attended weekly boxing sessions at the Frank Bruno Foundation for more than a year, as since 2010 he has experienced three episodes of clinical depression.

Piotr has already done a tandem skydive from 15,000ft for SENDS 4 Dad, a support group for fathers of children with special needs and disabilities.

He said: “The sessions are very useful in tackling anxiety and low moods, as well as having boosted my fitness level.”

The father-of-two’s fundraising target is £500 and he has so far reached £175 – and calls on everyone to get behind him as he embarks on his new challenge.

Piotr will take on an accelerated freefall course, with a view to doing his first solo skydive afterwards.

As well as this, he hopes to organise an auction of sport memorabilia to top up the vital funds raised for his chosen charity.

Piotr has attended weekly boxing sessions at the Frank Bruno Foundation for more than a year to help his mental health.

Piotr’s skydiving course is planned for April 21 and upon completion, he will then be able to solo jump from 13,000ft.

Two instructors will initially hold him and provide instructions, but Piotr will then deploy the parachute himself after 50 seconds and it will take around five minutes to land.

If all goes to plan, Piotr will earn the title of a category eight qualified solo skydiver.