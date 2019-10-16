Northampton farm opens its field for spooky pumpkin pick your own fun

A farm on the outskirts of town is opening up its field so visitors can pick their own pumpkins ahead of Halloween.

The Brampton Halt branch of Smiths Farm Shop has decided to go all out for the spooky season and invite families to come along and hand select which orange root vegetable they would like to take home.

Owner Adrian Smith has been hard at work gearing up for Halloween

Smiths Farm shop staff will also be on hand to help each child pick their chosen pumpkin, while also telling them some facts about how they grow and harvest them each year.

Proprietor of the farm shop, Adrian Smith said: “Being a family-run business we wanted to hold an activity which gets children more involved. Every year we grow our own pumpkins

from seed in the greenhouse, and then plant them in the field, it’s such a magnificent plant that can produce such a large pumpkin from such a tiny seed.

“As well as helping visitors to pick their own pumpkin, we’ll also be on hand with suggestions on how to cook with the vegetable and its seeds. People are very happy to buy pumpkins, but aside from using them for Halloween, they seem to be stuck with what to do with them. So, we’re saying this year to do less carving and more cooking.”

The field will be open from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, October 27.

The Farm Shop, which also has another branch at Billing, has been growing pumpkins for 30 years.

In addition to pumpkins, the farm also grows a large range of squashes, such as butternuts, crown prince and little gems.

Adrian added: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming the people of Northamptonshire onto our farm and carving out some fun. We’re sure the activity will pumpkin spice up Halloween, after all, if you’ve got it, haunt it.”

In a bid to reduce packaging waste, the Smith family are requesting people bring their own bags to collect their pumpkins in.

The family have been in business since 1958. Proud of their heritage, the company supports like-minded local food producers, providing them with an outlet to sell their homegrown products.

