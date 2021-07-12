Northampton fans' mother of all hangovers after watching England lose Euro 2020 final

So football didn't come home after all but Northampton s footy fans made the most the dream while it lasted.

Some were queuing at 8am to get into the towns pubs and clubs and get the best seat in the house for England's Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

And a mere 15 hours later they were sobbing into their Peronis and Prosecco after Italy's shootout victory.

These were the scenes at the Black Prince in Abington Square — which had been booked up from moments after Wednesday's semi-final victory over Denmark.

Pictures: DAVID JACKSON

1. Three Lions supporters enjoyed the pre-final build-up Buy photo

2. Fans had booked their tables almost from the moment the final whistle went against Denmark Buy photo

3. The big screen at the Black Prince was a popular venue Buy photo

4. Fans were in good voice at the Black Prince despite rain Buy photo