A Northampton family is going through the “worst time of their lives” as their three-year-old daughter has been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Felicity has devastatingly been diagnosed with a brain tumour and has a prognosis of just nine to 12 months.

She has been described as “strong, beautiful, clever and stubborn” and is the daughter of junior respiratory ward sister Tori Butler, who works at Northampton General Hospital.

An online fundraising page has been set up for Felicity’s family, to relieve financial strain during this difficult time and to enable them to travel with both of their children to make special memories over the coming months.

In less than a week, more than £13,000 of the £15,000 target has generously been raised.

Tori and her family issued a statement following Felicity’s diagnosis, which reads: “To all that we have not been able to contact personally. Please forgive us, it has been a very overwhelming day and we can only break this news so many times.

“For those that don't know, we have been in Nottingham Hospital with Felicity for investigations into a brain tumour found on Wednesday (January 3).

“Today we had news that we did not want to even consider. She has been diagnosed with DIPG in her brain stem. She can have radiotherapy in the next few weeks which will greatly help her symptoms.

“Prognosis is nine to 12 months and we are going to make it spectacular. We all want to thank you all for the love, messages and support.

“We may not be able to respond to each message individually but please know that we appreciate every message. It gives us strength to face each moment.

“Our strong, beautiful, clever, stubborn three-year-old is loved by many and we can feel that surround us in the worst time of our lives. Again, thank you all.

“Following this news I would like the money raised to go towards making some special family memories to treasure and to hold onto in the darkest of days.”

The organiser of the online fundraiser, Elizabeth Lamb, hopes the money will help them pay for accommodation, food and general supplies.

“I appreciate times are hard for a lot of families at the moment,” said Elizabeth, who is a friend and colleague of Tori’s. “However, for their little family life just got a little harder. Please find it in your hearts to help one of the loveliest colleagues and friends.”