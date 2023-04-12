A Northampton entrepreneur has been shortlisted for ‘business woman of the year’ after setting up a business based on her heritage and upbringing.

Gita Raikundalia, who founded Nakasero Foods in March 2020, stands a chance of being named business woman of the year at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2023.

Her business offers condiments and relishes using artisan recipes, inspired by Gita’s travels around the world and her passion for food.

Gita Raikundalia, the founder of Nakasero Foods.

The 46-year-old was born in Nairobi and moved to Uganda aged seven after the tragic death of her father in a motorbike accident.

The defining years of her upbringing were spent with her grandparents, who she called ‘dada’ and ‘baa’.

Gita’s grandfather inspired her to explore the world, and her grandmother is a “magnificent cook” – who taught her to experiment with food and encouraged Gita’s creative spirit.

It was Gita’s grandmother who taught her the art of pickling the best ripe fruit and vegetables at Nakasero in Kampala, where all the family secrets that have led to her success today were passed down.

Nakasero Foods was first founded in March 2020.

Gita moved to the UK in her early teens, where she studied, got a job and started a family.

Following her daughter Tya being diagnosed with Autistic Spectrum Disorder in 2003, Gita was encouraged to research healthier lifestyles, clean eating and the benefits of raw food.

Her drive for home cooking from scratch took a front seat once again in her life, and her childhood memories and experiences came flooding back.

It was at this point that Gita was cooking balanced meals and she began pickling again – as she is a strong believer in the benefits of pickled and fermented foods.

After coming into more contact with different cuisines and flavours since her childhood, this enabled Nakasero Foods to be born.

The business is a tribute to Gita’s heritage, upbringing and fond memories of Uganda.

Though it only got off the ground in March 2020, Nakasero Foods outgrew the purpose built unit designed in Gita’s home in Weston Favell by September of the same year.

Talking about setting up the business at such an uncertain time, the 46-year-old said: “You question yourself.

“Everyone around me was getting furloughed and I had left a full time income to take a chance on this business.

“I was working harder than ever to make it come alive, and it was a great time to get people to look at and listen to what you have to offer.”

Gita says it is “amazing” to dedicate her business to her upbringing in Uganda and to spread the word about her own experiences.

“I fully own everything about my business and that’s empowering,” she added.

Nakasero Foods has been well-received in Northampton and beyond, and Gita says around 60 percent of the turnover comes from the town alone.

She collaborates with a number of other independent businesses, including Fashion Bakes, Ember Restaurant and Saints Coffee, just to name a few who use Nakasero products in their food.

Gita looks forward to attending more in person events in the near future, to meet customers and fellow business owners face-to-face.

The remaining percentage of turnover comes from nationwide purchases, as the business branched out into being stocked in wholesalers at the start of this year.

When asked what her proudest achievement over the past three years has been, Gita pinpointed now being stocked in wholesalers.

She said: “People have really struggled and sometimes it is hard to recognise how we have successfully come through it all.

“I speak at many events and suffer from imposter syndrome. It is only when someone points out your achievements that you realise how far you have come.

“I’m really proud.”

Another of Gita’s pinch me moments is being shortlisted for business woman of the year at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards, for the second year in a row.

She said: “It’s really exciting and I can’t believe it. People see these accolades and it adds value to what you do.

“Winning would show we don’t just talk the talk, it is proof of the business’ successes.”

Though there is lots to celebrate for this independent business, they are no exception to the difficult time companies face at the moment.

It is the cost of produce that Nakasero Foods is battling with, and it is making it difficult for Gita to employ more staff and scale up.

She does not want to take on more fixed overheads, as being consistent, reasonable and affordable with prices is the main priority.

It is this consistency that is keeping the products flying off the shelves, and there are two in particular that are equally as popular.

The ‘marmalata’, an Italian chilli jam, is the first – a vegan product popular among those who want to cut down their sugar consumption.

The other is ‘giardiniera’, an Italian vegetable relish that Gita says is popular among those committed to their fitness and health and want to try a vegan alternative.

Gita has two children, a 19-year-old son and a 23-year-old daughter.

They have grown up with their mother’s clean cooking and Gita believes it has had a positive impact on the two of them.

“Their eating has instilled good habits into them,” she said.

Gita now waits to see if she will take the top spot as business woman of the year at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards ceremony on June 15.

