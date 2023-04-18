A Northampton elderly residential home, described as a “home away from home” for both residents and staff, is celebrating 20 years open.

Holly House Residential Home, in Milton Malsor, is a senior living facility that has now been serving the community for two decades.

The staff have “worked tirelessly to create a warm and caring environment that truly feels like home to those who reside there”.

It has become an integral part of the community, and has helped create a sense of belonging and connection for many of the seniors.

It was founded by husband and wife duo Parvin and Madhu Menon, who were inspired by the social work Parvin’s grandfather had carried out in Kenya.

At the time when they set up Holly House, there were few care businesses and the pair saw the opportunity in Northampton – and have been commuting from their home in Middlesex ever since.

Parvin said: “Time has gone by so fast and we are happy with how hands on we have remained with our community.

“We have lots of empathy for our residents and the online reviews about our care speak for themselves.

“It is a very rewarding job and it is satisfying to improve the lives of the elderly in what will be their final home.”

Parvin and Madhu still commute to the home either five or six days a week to keep a close eye on things, and to manage the good relationship they have with the residents’ family members.

Madhu said: “All we want to do is make the residents happy and ensure they are well looked after.

The staff, residents and their families have an upcoming party to celebrate the King's Coronation on May 6.

“We have always had good staff who develop close relationships with the residents.

“Holly House is like a home away from home and an extended family.”

The team prides itself on giving the residents a choice – how they want things to be done, what they want to eat, and which activities they want to do.

They are also pleased to involve family members where possible, which includes their upcoming party for the King’s Coronation on May 6.

Even the family members of former residents who sadly passed away have been invited to that party and remain in touch with Holly House.

Madhu said: “Families are appreciative that their relatives had a good end to life, where they were comfortable and looked after.

“We are often told families have no worries when they are in our care, as we always keep them informed of changes and achievements.”

The team treats any sign of progress as a special occasion, as they know how difficult it is for someone to gain back their independence.

One resident is now even walking again after gradually taking a few steps each day with the encouragement of staff members.

Time is taken to do a number of daily activities with those who live there – from playing dominos, colouring and watching the television, to chair exercises in the morning and walks in the village.