Northampton dual carriageway closed BOTH WAYS for crash investigation

A road traffic collision has closed a major route through Northampton and police have urged motorists to avoid the area.

Northamptonshire Police are on the scene in Lumbertubs Way and have issued a warning that 'the road will be closed for some time' this morning (Saturday, July 31) .

A tweet from Northants Road Crime Team said: "A43/Lumbertubs Way in #Northampton closed between St Gregory's (Road) roundabout and Riverside in both directions due to an RTC (road traffic collision)."

It added: "Please avoid the area."