Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton-based domestic abuse survivor is urging people to sign an online petition, in support of a new “life-saving” alert system she has created.

Eve Mason, 37, was stalked by her former abusive partner. After the two years it took for her to safely leave the relationship, he stalked her and was later sentenced for the offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October is domestic violence awareness month and Eve wanted to speak out about her experience – as she is on the path to recovery and healing.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As October is domestic violence awareness month, Eve Mason wanted to speak out about her experience – as she is on the path to recovery and healing.

As part of her journey, she wants to make a bad situation into something better. This is why she created a petition to alter domestic violence laws and create a safer environment for the next generation.

Eve said: “As a survivor of domestic abuse, I understand the importance of having access to information that can help protect individuals from entering potentially dangerous relationships.

“During my journey to recovery and healing, I learned about Clare's Law – a legislation designed to empower individuals, by allowing them to enquire about their partner’s history of domestic violence from the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was hopeful this would be a valuable tool in ensuring personal safety. Clare’s Law is a phenomenal tool in prevention, but my own experience has shown response time for obtaining this information can be frustratingly delayed.”

You can scan this QR code to visit the petition and sign it. You need to confirm your email address for the signature to count.

Eve believes that when starting a new relationship, it is essential to have immediate access to the relevant information about a potential partner’s history of domestic abuse.

“The early stages are where the risk of abusive tactics, like love bombing, is at its highest – so having this information sooner drastically decreases the chances of becoming a victim of controlling and coercive behaviours,” she added.

As Clare’s Law unfortunately takes time to process requests, Eve has put forward a traffic light system called P.E.A.CH (Perpetrator Early Alert Check).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will provide an instant indication of any dangerous domestic abuse records of a new partner.

Green would indicate no domestic abuse record, amber would reflect historical, mild or pre-sentenced domestic or violent crimes, and red would signal a high risk domestic violence or abuse record.

Each indicator would offer advice relevant to the level of risk, and this online check would provide an instant and initial indicator while waiting for a formal Clare’s Law report.

It will not disclose any legal information like Clare’s Law does, but would act as an advice service and pre-warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I urge you to sign this petition, not just for survivors like myself but for everyone who deserves the right to enter into relationships with confidence and security,” she added.

“Together, let us raise our voices and demand change that will make a real difference in the lives of countless individuals and the futures of our children.

“Let us ensure that no one has to endure the pain and suffering caused by domestic abuse.”

Talking to this newspaper, Eve shared that the early stage of any relationship is the “most crucial” and as Clare’s Law takes 28 days to return a report, this can cause difficulty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m now on my path to recovery and looking for love again,” said Eve. “I don’t trust anyone or anything. Without Clare’s Law, I don’t dare go on first dates.

“When you switch from a victim to a survivor, you think about new relationships. It’s vulnerable when you don’t have enough information to hand.”

Eve recently put in a Clare’s Law information request when she dated someone new, and she did not receive the report after months. Eve is no longer dating this person as she did not have the information she needed to trust them.

The 37-year-old says this alert system would be useful to all, not just abuse victims and survivors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has put these thoughts into motion with her daughter in mind, who will one day go on to date in a world where there are “unhealthy relationships” at play.

“This will build a safer future for all children,” said Eve. “And it would literally save lives.”

Not only does Eve believe it will prevent murders by abuse perpetrators, but the number of victims and survivors who die from suicide.

Eve can only get this petition so far, and urges everyone to get behind it and sign. You need to confirm your email address for the signature to count.