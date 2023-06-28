Northampton doctor taking on wing walk for charity providing ‘experience of a lifetime’ for young people

A Northampton doctor is taking part in a wing walk, in aid of a charity that provides the “experience of a lifetime” for young people.

Richard Breene, who works as a consultant paediatrician at Northampton General Hospital, is taking on the wing walk in Gloucestershire to raise money for Dreamflight.

Each year the charity takes 192 children with chronic or life-limiting illnesses or disabilities, aged between eight and 14, to the theme parks of Orlando.

Richard will be dressed as Spiderman as he is strapped to the top of a 1940s biplane, flying 800 feet in the air at 130 miles per hour.

Having seen the benefits the “really worthy charity” has had for children across the county, Richard first got involved as one of the group doctors in 2009.

When the trips take place every October, each group is assigned a doctor and Richard has now been on six trips – seeing first hand the positive impact the experience has on the “deserving” young people.

“It gives them independence,” said Richard. “They see what they can achieve and it makes them realise they are not the only person going through the challenges they face.

Each year Dreamflight takes 192 children with chronic or life-limiting illnesses or disabilities, aged between eight and 14, to the theme parks of Orlando. Photo: Dreamflight.

“They learn a lot from each other, and form really good bonds and friendships.”

When asked to describe just how much of an impact the trip has, Richard said: “It’s immense.”

Since the charity was founded in 1987, some of the trip’s attendees have gone on to become medal-winning paralympians – after relishing in their newfound confidence.

Richard is not new to fundraising, as he previously walked the three peaks for charity. However, he has not done anything for a while and jumped at this opportunity when it came up.

Richard promised that if he exceeded his initial £1,000 fundraising target, he would take on the challenge dressed as Spiderman.

The wing walk has been organised in aid of Dreamflight every year since 2019 and 11 people have signed up for this year’s.

£11,500 has been raised by the group so far, which will roughly fund the places of three young people on the upcoming trip this October.

Richard has raised £1,400 himself and says he has been “touched by how generous people are” after setting a target of £1,000 – which he believed to be “optimistic given the current climate”.

Now he has exceeded his initial goal, he is aiming high and continuing to press on ahead of Thursday’s wing walk (June 29).

The cost of running the trip, which facilitates the 192 children and “an army” of medical professionals, has gone up and stands at around £1 million.

“Fundraising is a huge part of keeping it going,” said Richard. “It makes a huge difference.”

His fundraising page reads: “I know times are tough for so many at the moment, including charities, so even if you can only spare the cost of a cup of coffee, all donations will be gratefully received to help give more deserving children the experience of a lifetime.”

The Northampton-based doctor says he has heard from parents that the children become “so much more outgoing and independent” when they return home – and it is clear how much they “enjoy and value” the experience.