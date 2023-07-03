A Northampton doctor has been “overwhelmed by people’s generosity”, after completing a charity wing walk 800 feet in the air dressed as Spiderman.

Richard Breene, who works as a consultant paediatrician at Northampton General Hospital, took on the challenge in Gloucestershire to raise money for Dreamflight – a charity that provides the “experience of a lifetime” for young people.

Each year the charity takes 192 young people with chronic or life-limiting illnesses or disabilities, aged between eight and 14, to the theme parks of Orlando.

Richard was dressed as Spiderman as he was strapped to the top of a 1940s biplane, 800 feet in the air travelling at 130 miles per hour.

Having seen the benefits the “really worthy charity” has had for children across the county, Richard first got involved as one of the group doctors in 2009.

When the trips take place every October, each group is assigned a doctor and Richard has now been on six trips – seeing firsthand the positive impact the experience has on the “deserving” young people.

After having been strapped to the top of a 1940s biplane, 800 feet in the air at 130 miles per hour, Richard said: "Thank you so much to everyone who has donated and helped me far surpass my initial fundraising target. I'm overwhelmed by your generosity.

“The wing walk was a great success – an amazing experience alongside 10 other daredevils, altogether helping to raise over £12,000 for Dreamflight.

“Now the big question is whether to return in the future to do a loop-the-loop.”

The doctor raised £1,850 in total, exceeding his initial £1,000 target, and knows how much of a difference it will make to the charity.

“The trips give the children independence,” Richard told this newspaper ahead of the wing walk. “They see what they can achieve and it makes them realise they are not the only person going through the challenges they face.

“They learn a lot from each other, and form really good bonds and friendships.”

The 11 daredevils who took part raised more than £12,000 for Dreamflight.

When asked to describe just how much of an impact the trip has, Richard said: “It’s immense.”

Since the charity was founded in 1987, some of the trip’s attendees have gone on to become medal-winning Paralympians – after relishing in their newfound confidence.

Richard is not new to fundraising, as he previously walked the three peaks for charity. However, he had not done anything for a while and jumped at this opportunity when it came up.

The wing walk has been organised in aid of Dreamflight every year since 2019.

The cost of running the trip, which facilitates the 192 children and “an army” of medical professionals, has gone up and stands at around £1 million – making this year’s fundraising more important than ever.

The Northampton-based doctor says he has heard from parents that the children become “so much more outgoing and independent” when they return home, and it is clear how much they “enjoy and value” the experience.

A couple of the participants in this year’s fundraiser completed a loop on the top of the plane, which Richard is tempted by if he were to return and do another wing walk.