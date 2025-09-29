Northampton did 'phenomenal' job hosting Women's Rugby World Cup

Northampton has done a ‘phenomenal’ job hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup, according to the head of major events at UK Sport.

The town, which has an international reputation for its love of rugby being the home of Northampton Saints, was one of the hosts of the early-stage matches in what has been the most popular WRWC event in history.

Six games were played at Franklin’s Gardens involving the triumphant winners England, along with Ireland, Japan, South Africa, Brazil, Samoa, Spain, Italy and France.

As well as the thousands of people who attended the games in August and September, supporting events organised by West Northamptonshire Council were held to generate support and buzz for the cup.

Fans of England show their support as they hold handmade signs prior to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool A match between England and Samoa at Franklin's Gardens on August 30, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, Esther Britten, head of major events at UK Sport, singled out Northampton for praise.

Ms Britten said 15 years go the tournament was being played in front of crowds of 2,000 at Surrey Sports Park, but the competition has been transformed. The strategy, she said, was to created a “rolling roadshow” visiting different towns and cities around England to spread the benefit to hosts.

“Northampton, for example, had never really hosted events of national significance before but the response that they’ve given has been phenomenal,” Ms Britten told The Guardian.

Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, Councillor Mark Arnull, said the event had brought a major boost to local businesses and hotels.

The players of England line up during the National Anthem prior to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool A match between England and Samoa at Franklin's Gardens on August 30, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“It has been fantastic to see our communities and visitors come together to celebrate, with last weekend’s spectacular welcome ceremony in our historic Guildhall setting the tone for the weeks ahead. We look forward to continuing to showcase everything our area has to offer to a global audience – and hope many of those visiting will return to enjoy West Northamptonshire again in the future,” Councillor Arnull said last month.

Andrew Hollett, cair of the Northamptonshire Hotelier’s Forum, said: “I am happy to say that the Rugby World Cup has been a real boost to us all in the county. August and early September are normally a bit lower on sales once the school holiday period kicks in, so the timing of the rugby has been perfect."