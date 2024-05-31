Northampton day service for adults with learning disabilities is expanding to meet demand
The Stables day centre, located in Welford Road, is soon to open a new activity centre called The Croft on its current premises.
The team wants to reach more families who could benefit from the support offered, who they may not have been able to facilitate previously.
It was March 2018 when the site was initially transformed from a derelict block of stables into the day service, which opened as a bespoke facility for up to 10 people in April of the same year.
Cassie Reed, who has been The Stables’ deputy manager for the last three years, explained that the current stables will be renamed as ‘The Barn’. Both The Barn and The Croft will then form The Stables.
“We’re at capacity now and have lots of interest all the time,” said Cassie. “We want to expand to offer our services to others. We have a mixed ability group and we cater for high need individuals with complex medical needs, and more able individuals too.
“There will be two activity hubs for people of all needs to have a more personal experience.”
With the introduction of The Croft, which the team hopes will open at the start of July, they will be able to accommodate up to 15 individuals.
The Stables team is regularly praised for the change that families and professionals see in the adults with learning disabilities as a result of attending the day service.
“It’s the atmosphere we have here,” said Cassie. “We have a good team of really positive staff and they create a happy environment.”
The deputy manager says this expansion is something the team has considered for a while, particularly after receiving feedback from individuals who want a placement with them but cannot be accommodated.
The Croft will host a variety of activities including cooking, basic maths and English, finance skills, baking and arts and crafts.
This will build on the activities offered in the community, such as swimming and bowling, and the goats on site that clients enjoy looking after. The raised bed area in the garden also allows them to plant and grow and these ingredients are used in the cooking sessions.
The Stables is hosting an open day from 10am until 3pm on June 22 for anyone interested in finding out more, before the team hopes The Croft will open from the start of July.
