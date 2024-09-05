Northampton darts star, aged only 8, describes ‘incredible’ moment he beat champion Luke Littler
Noah Kendall, who started playing darts two years ago when he was six, scored an impressive check out of 90 on his final throws to beat the 17-year-old.
Noah’s darts journey began when his parents bought him a magnetic board as he loves watching the sport on television.
After realising he had a really good aim and a natural flair, they put up a real dart board in their family home in Wootton – and Noah soon joined the MK Sharks Academy.
The eight-year-old trains for 16 hours per week and was invited to the Summer Showdown darts exhibition in Cardiff by one of his sponsors.
He was chosen out of hundreds in the crowd to take on Luke in one leg of darts and the eight-year-old told the Chronicle & Echo: “It was incredible because it’s something I’ve never experienced before.”
His mother Helen Kendall added: “It was incredible to have that experience and he finished the game with a check out of 90. It was amazing and the crowd went wild.
“We’re so, so proud of him. Luke was a real gentleman and really lovely with Noah. It was a fantastic experience for the family and everyone there was cheering for him.”
To top it all off, Luke shook Noah’s hand, gave him advice to keep going on his darts journey, and gifted him his flights from the game as a souvenir.
Helen described the response to Noah’s success as “crazy and phenomenal”. The eight-year-old has taken the media coverage in his stride and is “loving every moment”.
“He’s an amazing little boy and incredible at what he does,” said his mother.
Looking to the future, Noah hopes to become a professional darts player – and was very quick to respond when asked about his dreams for the years to come.
As well as attending the MK Sharks Academy every Saturday, Noah recently began with Buckinghamshire County Darts and is pleased to have won his first game of the season.
