Northampton dance team qualify to represent England at The Dance World Cup in Portugal

Top Hat Theatre Schools junior dance team qualify to represent England at The Dance World Cup finals being held in Portugal in July this year.

A total of 14 pupils will be performing 2 group dances at the Dance World Cup Finals in Portugal in July this year. Students were notified of their selection after filming and submitting various routines to an audition panel comprising some of the biggest names in the industry: Arlene Phillips, Wayne Sleep and Debbie Moore, founder of Pineapple Dance Studios. This is a very great honour, and also a very great expense!

Pupils fundraise throughout the year to contribute towards costuming, entry fees, team kit, flights and accommodation. The team have set up a go fund me page to help raise money towards their trip.

Top Hat Theatre School Junior dance team