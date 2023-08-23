A Northampton father whose son died aged 16 is riding from Loughborough to Paris in aid of Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Alex Holland died at Rainbows in August last year after a long battle with illness.

Alex had Ollier’s disease, a rare bone condition, and Pulmonary Hypertension, which causes high blood pressure and affects the heart and lungs.

Richard and Alex were supported by Rainbows

His father, Richard, 42, is forever grateful to Rainbows for the care given to Alex, and the support provided for his family.

Richard of Northampton said: “Rainbows have made a horrendous experience so much more bearable.

“The hospice and the staff have been fantastic.

"This is why I want to take on the bike ride and raise as much as I can for their vital work.”

On September 8, Richard will ride from the hospice, in Loughborough, to London.

Three days later, he, and his friend, Graham Aird, will join a larger group cycling to the French capital - Richard will cover 428 miles.

Richard said: “As it gets closer, it is getting real but I am very much looking forward to it.

“I enjoy challenges and have run the London Marathon twice, but I have never done anything like this before.

"I joined a triathlon club and was known as ‘the man who wears a Rainbows top’, which is great as Rainbows is so important to me.

“Alex had his first operation when he was 10-weeks-old.

"He was very small and even at 16, he was only one metre tall.

"At the age of 10, he was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension after his lung collapsed, and we had a lengthy stay in hospital.

“Alex was ill throughout his life, and when his lung collapsed it was a major shock.

"He was in and out of hospital regularly, but took everything in his stride.

"He was so positive towards everything.

"At one stage there was the option of a transplant but as time progressed, his options diminished and ultimately there were none.

"That was extremely hard to deal with.”

Richard, who works in procurement at Jewson builders merchant, describes his son as a wonderful chatterbox who flourished at school and loved life.

Despite being so poorly, Alex was determined to sit all of his GCSEs, and was able to do so.

Unfortunately Alex never knew that he passed all of his exams, or get to complete his dream of going to Loughborough College.

Richard said: “Even with everything he was going through, he did his GCSEs.

“I am so proud of what he achieved in his life.

"He was developing into a beautiful young man and to be told he was dying was devastating.

“Sadly, Alex died on his younger brother Dominic’s 15th birthday.

"Dom has been incredibly mature about all of this and I am so proud of him.”

As Richard takes on his epic bike ride, he hopes people will consider sponsoring him to help him raise much needed funds for Rainbows – which supports babies, children and young people from across the East Midlands, including Northamptonshire, with serious and terminal illnesses.

He added: “Alex loved Rainbows. It was a really positive place for him.

"There is sadness there but all of the experiences are wonderful.

"He loved to go swimming, he loved to bake.

"He would chat to anyone.

"We made the most of our time and it was as good of a situation as it could have been.”