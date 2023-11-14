Northampton dad speaks out after being sent death threats following a case of mistaken identity in 'racism' video

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton dad and landscaper has spoken out after receiving death threats after a bizarre case of mistaken identity online.

Jamie Turner, aged 34, has been fighting to clear his name after being wrongly identified on social media as a man involved in a ‘racism’ video at Waterloo Station, in London, over the weekend.

The viral video shows multiple men being abusive towards pro Palestine protesters inside the station. Three men have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Jamie of JT Landscapes in Northampton

It appears online trolls had confused Jamie’s company with another of a similar name allegedly run by one of the perpetrators.

In a tweet written by Jamie on X (formerly Twitter), which has been seen over three million times, he says: “I am in no way affiliated to (the man in the video). My company is called JT Landscape Services Ltd and we are based in Northampton. I am receiving a lot of threats wrongly. We are appalled by the man’s actions. We would like to send our support to those who encountered this individual and we stand in support [with you].”

Speaking to the Chron and Echo, Jamie said: “I’ve been having death threats and all sorts. It’s gone mad. My tweet has picked up some traction trying to clear my name. This is a joke and it shouldn’t be able to happen. If I’d have been closer to London I think me and my family could have been in real trouble. It’s been wild.”

Jamie’s tweet has been shared by more than 10,000 people and the abuse now appears to have turned into apologies.

An Islamic community group called Bearded Broz also spoke out in defence of Jamie in a bid to stop the abuse.

In a video, Bearded Broz said: “Unfortunately people have got the wrong end of the stick; Jamie Turner...has nothing to do with this. Absolutely innocent chap. He’s got a young family. He’s been getting a lot of abuse. We need to be very careful. If you know the man who is still wanted, then please contact the police.

"Show Jamie Turner, from Northampton, at JT Landscapes some love. If you’re in the area, get your landscaping done there.”

One person wrote online: “This is why you've got to be careful when becoming social media vigilantes. Accidentally sinking an innocent person's business and subjecting them to death threats can happen all because you haven't double-checked your sources, as you're caught up in playing Columbo.”