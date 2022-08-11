Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton dad has criticised a national hotel company after a 'mouse infestation' threatened to ruin his family trip to Euro Disney.

Nigel Briggs and his family, from Kingsthorpe, stayed at The Royal Scot Travelodge hotel in Kings Cross, London on Saturday, July 23 before their trip to Disneyland Paris.

However, the room which Nigel, his wife and nine-year-old son were put in allegedly had mice running around the corridors, according to Nigel.

Nigel Briggs

The 54-year-old said: "We didn't actually see any mice in our room but they were going under this radiator cover in the corridors.

"It's the last thing you expect. It was about 8pm when we realised and we just had to put up with the situation knowing that we'll be out in the morning.

"They put us on another floor, on to the 5th floor, but you're still a bit unsure, aren't you?

"I think I must have slept with my eye open that night, and my wife as well. You just don't know what you're going to encounter. Who knows what could have happened."

Despite the rogue rodents, the Briggs family went and enjoyed their trip to Disneyland Paris nonetheless.

Nigel said: "We went to Euro Disney for a few days. We had mice at the start and mice during the holiday. The mice in Euro Disney were a lot friendlier than the ones at the Travelodge."

On their return, Nigel decided to complain to Travelodge and asked for a full £375 refund for his stay.

Travelodge initially offered Nigel a £100 voucher and 25 percent refund of his £375 booking (£93.75). However, Nigel was left unhappy with Travelodge's response and all round customer service.

He said: "It's not about the money anymore it's more the principle that they knew there was a problem on the floor with mice and still they put us on that floor. That's the issue.

"When we first reported it a lot of people would have shouted and screamed and burned the place down, but we didn't. We approached it in a calm manner.

"Obviously, Travelodge don't see it as a problem. Although they have admitted they knew there was a problem.

"Absolutely I'd like a refund. I think that's the right thing to do. But it's also about the way Travelodge has dealt with it and the duty of care. It has put customers in a hotel room where staff know there are mice. I just can't believe it."

Since getting in touch with this newspaper, Nigel has received a full refund and an apology from Travelodge.

A Travelodge spokeswoman said: ‘‘We are sincerely sorry that we did not deliver our normal high standard of service to Mr Briggs and his family during their recent stay with us.