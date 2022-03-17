Northampton couple who run eco-sustainable farm and host wellbeing events recognised by Prime Minister

A pair of volunteers from Northampton who run an eco-sustainable farm with an education and rejuvenation centre received one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily Points of Light awards.

Sammuel Yisrael and Natasha Caton, who run ‘Sol Haven’ in Moulton, were described as "outstanding individuals" by those working in Parliament.

The duo hosts wellbeing projects, particularly for people who have experienced hardship and has delivered wellbeing events to more than 500 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammuel Yisrael and Natasha Caton.

Natasha experienced various addictions and homelessness at a young age, and partnered with Samuel, a long-time community volunteer who has extensive experience of working with people who are disabled, have learning disabilities or are living homeless.

Together they created a project that could help people grow and recover from adversity by connecting meaningfully with natural surroundings.

On their farm, the pair provides sessions in rural skills, growing food, eco-therapy, meditation, nature-based arts and crafts, and cooking, led by Natasha, who is a Michelin-trained vegan chef.

Sammuel and Natasha said: "This is an incredibly humbling experience to be honoured in this way.

"Points of Light is an important initiative and we are honoured to be considered as ‘outstanding individuals’ by those working in Parliament.

"We are beyond delighted to be able to offer vulnerable and homeless individuals a safe working environment to learn, grow, and reach their full potential.

“Bringing all our passions and expertise together to offer an opportunity we truly believe, and hope will help many people."

Sammuel and Natasha are recipients of the Prime Minister’s UK daily Points of Light award, which was first launched in April 2014 to recognise outstanding individuals making a difference where they live.

Chris Heaton-Harris, MP for Daventry, added: "It is wonderful news that Sammuel and Natasha are being recognised by the Prime Minister for their outstanding contribution and support to homeless and vulnerable people in the community.

“'Sol Haven' really is changing people’s lives through education and rejuvenation, and I hope their actions will inspire others to provide a helping hand to those in need. A very big well done indeed."

This award comes at the time of them launching their new wellbeing course ‘Ploughing The Mind’ which has been supported by the National Lottery Community Fund.

The ‘Ploughing The Mind’ 12-week course has been carefully designed to help people struggling with their mental health to reconnect with the community, themselves and make new friends.

Activities within the course include nature and horticultural therapy, mental health education, movement meditation, drumming and cooking.