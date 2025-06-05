Northampton couple who got engaged 13 days after first blind date celebrate 50 years married

A couple from Northampton, who got engaged 13 days after their first blind date, will soon celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Patricia and Glenn Connor, aged 76 and 75, will hit their golden milestone on Saturday (June 7) and plan to celebrate with loved ones.

Glenn was born and raised in Northampton and Patricia is from Belfast, but the pair have resided in Duston for more than three decades since 1993.

Glenn was born in his grandmother’s home in a street off Wellingborough Road, and attended Stimpson Avenue and Cherry Lodge Schools during his childhood. He joined the Armed Forces in his twenties in 1971.

Patricia was born and raised in Belfast and worked for P&O in their office in the Northern Irish capital. She remained there until she met the love of her life, Glenn.

Daughter Laura Lovekin told the Chronicle & Echo that her parents were set up by a friend of Patricia’s, who was dating a friend of Glenn’s at the time.

They started dating immediately and got engaged just 13 days later – even though Glenn spent seven of those days back in Northampton following the sad passing of his grandmother.

Patricia and Glenn got engaged in October 1974 and married the following June in 1985 at St Bernadette’s Church in Ireland.

The pair have two daughters, Laura and her sister Rhianna Connor. Laura has two children and the family spend a lot of time together, as all of them live either in Northampton or Towcester.

The Connor family were stationed at a variety of locations during Glenn’s time in the Armed Forces, including Northern Ireland, Germany and England, before he left in 1992.

When asked what she believes has contributed to her parents’ long-lasting and happy marriage, Laura said in jest: “Dad does as he’s told.”

The couple both remain involved with The Royal Air Forces Association and Glenn has just stepped down as the long-standing chairman of the Northampton branch. He is now the membership secretary, and Patricia remains the treasurer.

Laura also added that her 75-year-old father is a keen walker and he often goes on 25-mile stints with the family dog for fun.

Patricia and Glenn are said to be “really happy” about the 50 year achievement and look forward to celebrating with family over the weekend.