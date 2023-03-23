A Northampton couple are “very proud” to have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on March 14.

Gill and Thomas Eggleton, aged 87 and 95, originally lived in Leighton Buzzard but moved to Roade around 50 years ago.

Gill and Thomas have three sons, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren – as well as a number of step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

Gill and Thomas Eggleton, with their anniversary card from King Charles to celebrate 70 years together.

Their love story began when they lived across the street from one another in Leighton Buzzard, aged just 16 and 24.

Speaking to this newspaper, their granddaughter Sarah Burrowes says the entire family are proud of the pair for reaching the seven decade milestone.

Sarah, 36 from Duston, said: “We’re all full of pride and it is such an achievement to stay happily married for as long as they have.

“For us, it is something to aim for. Marriage can be hard and seeing them so happy is an inspiration.”

Gill and Thomas back in 1978.

Sarah described her grandfather as a “proper gentleman” and says her grandmother is a “patient and loving” person.

“I’ve only ever known them to be relaxed and loving individuals,” said Sarah.

The pride for reaching this milestone only got greater when the couple received a card from King Charles to commemorate the occasion.

Sarah says the card to celebrate their 60th anniversary, sent by the late Queen Elizabeth II, has been retrieved from where it is kept safe – and now both cards are sitting pride of place on the mantelpiece in their home in Roade.

“What an achievement,” said their proud granddaughter.

To celebrate the occasion, a meal was held at Gill and Thomas’ home with their three sons and daughters-in-law.

Though they would have liked to have everyone there, Sarah says it can be overwhelming for her grandparents, particularly for Thomas who is nearly 96.

Sarah said: “They love seeing their great grandchildren especially. They are so proud to have seen everyone grow up, and hold onto hope that they may be able to do the same for their great great grandchildren in the future.”