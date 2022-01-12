Northampton couple to run 48KM in 21 hours for neonatal ward after they saved son's life

A Northampton couple will be running 48 kilometres in 21 hours in later this year to raise funds for the Gosset Ward, at Northampton General Hospital, after staff there saved their premature baby's life.

Stephanie White, 35, and her husband, Steve, 36, will begin their run at 1:22am on April 15.

Their son William, was born six and a half weeks early on August 4, 2021 at 1:22am - they wanted the distance they will ‘run/walk/crawl’ to represent him.

Steph and Steve will run 48km for the hospital that saved their son, William, when he was born prematurely.

Stephanie said: “We want to support this amazing cause as without the incredible doctors and nurses, and specialist equipment on Gosset Ward, William might not be here today.

“We want to say a huge thank you to absolutely everyone who helped us and William during his 16 days in hospital.

"It is our dream to raise a fundraising target that could buy an incubator for the ward, like the one that saved William’s life.”

The Gosset Ward, at Northampton General Hospital is a neonatal intensive care unit that cares for newborn babies who require some form of special high dependency or intensive care nursing.

William can't wait to join his mum and dad for a couple of the daytime laps in his running buggy.

The couple aims to raise £5,000 for the ward and have already managed to raise more than £1,300.

They will be running around Moulton Village in Northampton.

Steph added: “We would love for family, friends and anyone who has experienced having a premature baby, or who has had a baby looked after in Gosset Ward, to join us for a lap or to cheer us on.”