Northampton couple receives one of last cards from the Queen for Diamond wedding anniversary

A couple from Northampton have received what was possibly one of the last letters sent out by the Queen to mark their Diamond wedding anniversary.

Margaret and Stephen Parker, from Grange Park, were married for 60 years on Thursday, September 8. The momentous occasion was marked with a surprise party in their back garden organised by family members.

Margaret, 81, said: “We had no idea what was going to happen, we were told we were just going for breakfast and we went to Buddies.

Margaret, 81, and Stephen Parker, 84, holding their framed card from the Queen for their Diamond wedding anniversary. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

“When we got home, everyone was here. There was a great big 60 sign and all of our immediate family was here. It was absolutely fantastic.”

The party was not the only surprise in store for the pair. A special letter from Queen Elizabeth II arrived for them that week and they were itching to open it but opted to wait for Thursday.

The card is now proudly framed and displayed in Margaret and Stephen’s living room, which we admire as we discuss the events of Thursday, September 15.

On the Queen, Margaret said: “I thought, ‘please god, don’t let her die on my anniversary.’ It didn’t hit me until later that night. I was really upset.

The letter from the Queen to Margaret and Stephen Parker. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

“I thought ‘oh no, do you realise we are one of the last people to get a card from her because that is even more momentous.”

Stephen and Margaret’s daughter, Jo Parker-Smith, added: “She left to be with her Phillip on the day mum met dad and that’s really lovely. We are all in a state of shock but actually that is quite poignant.”

The married couple, originally from Hertfordshire, met in Bell Bar in Hatfield where Stephen used to play football.

Margaret, reflecting on the first words they exchanged, said: “Actually, he shouted at me - told me to get off the pitch,” she laughed, “It was not very nice.”

Stephen and Margaret Parker at their wedding in 1962.

She continued: “My dad was very Victorian so I was not allowed a boyfriend. Stephen came to see me and dad was like, ‘he’s not allowed in.’ He was the one and only boyfriend I’ve ever had. I was 17.”

Stephen took Margaret to the pictures for their first date and the duo got married in 1962 before going on to have two sons and one daughter.

They lived together in Hatfield for 45 years before moving to Northampton in 2010 to join their daughter, Jo, and help her raise her three young children.

The couple now have five granddaughters, one grandson and two great grandsons.

Stephen was formerly a car mechanic but had to retire early due to his ill health. This originated from when he caught pneumatic fever at the age of 10 and was hospitalised for a year. Doctors did not expect him to live beyond the age of 30.

The now 84-year-old has been in and out of different hospitals with heart and mobility problems and, a number of heart valve replacements and hip reconstructions down the line, he was eventually diagnosed with MRSA, which has left him wheelchair bound.

As a result of Stephen’s hospitalisations, he was unable to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with Margaret properly, which made celebrating this milestone all the more important to them.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Stephen sadly lost all three of his siblings in the space of a month and Margaret was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Their daughter, Jo, said: “Dad went from being the one who was always ill to being the survivor. I put that down to my mum looking after him the way she does.”

Reflecting on her mum’s breast cancer diagnosis, Jo tearfully added: “She just didn’t stop. She just kept going. She had an operation and then another one… it just left its mark.”

Margaret cheerfully interjected: “It’s all done now though.”

Chronicle & Echo asked Margaret and Stephen what their favourite thing to do together is.

“Tesco,” their granddaughter exclaimed. The room filled with laughter.

Margaret said: “It is difficult when someone is in a wheelchair, it’s not easy. We like to go for walks. We have a massive garden so that keeps us busy too.”

When asked what made them fall in love with one another, Margaret regarded her husband before responding with, “Well, I just wanted a boyfriend.”

She added: “Steve was very handsome. I was punching. He does have a superb sense of humour.”

Stephen described Margaret as a hard worker, who is very loyal.

When asked the age-old question of what the secret is to a long and happy marriage, Margaret said: “I think it’s tradition. I don’t think people work at it now. It has never entered our minds to leave each other.”