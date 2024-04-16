Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton couple, who began selling body and skincare products nine months ago, have praised this time as having turned their dream into a reality.

Baorri For Body and Mind, founded by Agnese and Marcis Bērziņa, creates unique natural oils, creams and skincare products made from pearls from all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agnese was born and raised in Latvia and made the decision to move to England a decade ago.

Baorri For Body and Mind, founded by Agnese and Marcis Bērziņa, creates unique natural oils, creams and skincare products made from pearls from all over the world.

Having progressed in her workplace, with a permanent job and regular income, Agnese questioned what more she could ask for after moving to a new country.

However, over the past couple of years, she began to feel as though her work was no longer giving her the fulfilment she wanted and needed.

During a trip to Egypt, half a year before the business was launched in July 2023, Agnese discovered a massage oil that she fell in love with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was interested to research the product more, which gave her a vivid and clear vision of what she wanted to do with her future.

The aim for Agnese and Marcis was to produce specially-made batches of unique and high quality body and skincare products.

Having contacted the manufacturers of the product she admired to create something unique of her own, they instantly connected as they too are a family-run business.

The aim for Agnese and Marcis was to produce specially-made batches of unique and high quality products, which Agnese left her full-time job to pursue.

“It is hard to believe that just nine months ago we embarked on a journey to introduce Baorri For Body and Mind,” Agnese told the Chronicle & Echo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this short time, we’ve witnessed incredible growth, overcome challenges and learned invaluable lessons along the way.

Baorri For Body and Mind is now collaborating with K11VEE Beauty Care Studio in Northampton, where customers can purchase their body butters.

“We’re proud to say our efforts have paid off. We’ve gained a loyal following of clients who appreciate the quality and effectiveness of our products.

“Their support has been the driving force behind our success and we’re incredibly grateful for their trust and loyalty.”

The pair have focused on improving the overall experience of the brand, and listened to customer feedback to make significant improvements to packaging. They have also expanded their reach and now ship products worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agnese added: “Our journey hasn’t been without its challenges. From logistical hurdles to creative dilemmas, we’ve faced our fair share of obstacles. We embrace each challenge as an opportunity to learn and grow.”

The couple are behind the whole operation, with Marcis overseeing the technical side of the business and ensuring everything runs smoothly behind the scenes.

Agnese is responsible for the brand and marketing efforts, to allow Baorri to reach as many people as possible.

“It’s a journey of collaboration, learning and growth,” said Agnese. “One we’re proud to be on together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baorri For Body and Mind is now collaborating with K11VEE Beauty Care Studio, where customers can purchase their body butters.

Agnese and Marcis are interested in working with more beauty salons and massage therapists, as they believe their body butters, essential oils, and face and body scrubs would be a good fit.

The pair continue to vouch for how “bespoke” Baorri products are, as they believe they differ from what already exists in the saturated beauty market.