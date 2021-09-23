Northampton couple organise charity football match for hospital cold cuddle cots in honour of stillborn Leo

A Northampton couple whose baby was stillborn have organised a charity football match to raise money for more cold cuddle cots at hospitals.

Ashleigh Johnston-Conway and Dean Donnelly's son, Leo Martin James Donnelly, was stillborn at Northampton General Hospital on June 14, after a 34-week pregnancy with no obvious issues.

Leopool FC and Leo's Lions will be facing off at the Racecourse on Saturday (September 25) to raise awareness of stillbirths and to fund more cots, which Ashleigh and Dean found invaluable.

Ashleigh Johnston-Conway and Dean Donnelly with their son, Leo Martin James Donnelly, who was stillborn at Northampton General Hospital on June 14

"We were able to keep Leo with us in a cold cuddle cot for four days so we could create some special memories and so both of our families could come in and meet him," she said.

"We are raising money to fund more cuddle cots for hospitals local to us so other families get to spend the time with their precious babies like we had the chance to."

The teams for Saturday's match are made up of Ashleigh and Dean's family and friends but anyone is welcome to come and support them - kick-off on pitch 13 is at 12pm.

There will be a penalty shootout for all the children during half time, as well as face-painting for a small donation.