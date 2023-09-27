Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton couple has launched a brand new business selling “high quality” natural body and skincare products – made from pearls from all over the world.

Baorri, founded by Agnese and Marcis Bērziņa, creates natural oils, creams and skincare products with a difference to what is already available.

Agnese was born and raised in Latvia and made the decision to move to England a decade ago.

Having progressed in her workplace, with a permanent job and a regular income, Agnese questioned what more she could ask for after moving to a new country.

However, over the past year, she began to feel as though her work was no longer giving her the fulfilment she wanted and needed.

During a trip to Egypt, half a year before the business was launched, Agnese discovered a massage oil that she fell in love with.

She was interested to research the product more, which gave her a vivid and clear vision of what she wanted to do with her future.

Baorri's products are made in specially-made batches, using pearls from all over the world.

Having contacted the manufacturers of the product she admired to create something unique of her own, they instantly connected as they too are a family-run business.

The aim for Agnese and Marcis was to produce specially made batches of unique and high quality products.

Baorri was launched on July 1, half a year on from their trip to Egypt which changed everything in Agnese’s mind.

She left her full-time job to pursue this new venture and said: “I wanted to invest all my strength and knowledge into it.”

Marcis continues to work a full-time job and assists with the business whenever he can.

Agnese described the products as “multi-use”, as some can be used on your skin, body and hair.

As the pair know customers do not want to spend lots of money on a variety of products, this was an important factor for them to incorporate.

When asked how the business has been received by the Northampton community over the first two months, Agnese said: “It’s challenging to bring something new to the market.

“People are scared to use something new as they don’t know what it is. I’ve put a lot of effort into explaining and showing them everything.

“The quality is pure and extraordinary.”

Agnese says the business is growing steadily and they already have loyal customers who have “fallen in love” with the quality.

The strawberry body butter, which gives a natural glow and tan, is proving a popular choice.

“I have ambitions,” said Agnese. “I’d love to have my own small warehouse and employ people to work with us to promote the brand.”

Looking to the future, she would also love to see Baorri stocked in beauty salons across the country.

Agnese remains committed to posting on social media everyday to raise awareness of what they have to offer, but she believes “the quality of the products speaks for itself”.

The business co-founder’s main aim is to share her unique finds with others and promote that dreams really do come true.