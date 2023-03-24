Northampton couple, described as ‘absolute heart of their family’, to celebrate 70 years of marriage

A Northampton couple, who have been described as “the absolute heart of the family” by their granddaughter, will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary next week.

Doris and Frank Flavell, aged 89 and 90, got married on March 28, 1953 and now have a family of two daughters, five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair were first introduced when Doris’ best friend was dating Frank’s brother, and she insisted that Doris came with her to meet the brothers.

Doris and Frank Flavell, 89 and 90, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary next Tuesday (March 28).

They hit it off and the rest was history, their youngest grandchild Emily Batt, 34, told the Chronicle & Echo.

Doris and Frank have always resided in Bugbrooke and have lived in their current house for the past 68 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of the family either lives in Bugbrooke or Duston and Emily says with them all closeby, they like to keep an eye on Doris and Frank.

“They are the absolute heart of the family,” said Emily. “We all congregate at theirs, for buffet dinners or barbecues. The two of them live for their family.”

The pair on their wedding day in 1953.

Doris and Frank are proud to celebrate such a milestone and the family are having a meal to commemorate the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily said: “In my nan’s words, the family keeps her young. They didn’t think they would live this long, let alone be married for seven decades.”

When asked to describe her grandparents’ personalities, Emily says her nan “says everything how it is” and “is always gloating about the family, who can do no wrong in her eyes”.

Her pap is very well known in the village. He loves walking, horse racing and was renowned for winning skittles competitions and growing vegetables in his younger years.

Doris and Frank have two daughters, five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With their eldest daughter aged 69 and their youngest great grandchild aged just 20 months, the couple have plenty of entertainment to keep them going.

Frank was once a lorry driver for Heygates in Bugbrooke, before working for a brewery in his later years.

Doris was a machinist when the pair first got married and she then went on to work at the local school.