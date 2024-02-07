Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton couple, who are celebrating 65 years married today (February 7), say the key to a long and happy relationship is “talking out your problems”.

Edmond and Frances Corbett, aged 89 and 85, will welcome around 130 people to celebrate their special occasion at a party in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair are Irish, with Edmond born in Galbally and Frances born in Newry. They each moved to England at very different stages of their lives – when Frances was one and Edmond was 19.

Edmond and Frances first met at an Irish dance in Manchester and it was around three years later when they tied the knot – on February 7, 1959.

They first met at an Irish dance in Manchester in their late teens and early twenties, and it was around three years later when they tied the knot – on February 7, 1959.

They now reside in Kingsley and have four children – Edmund, Catherine, Teresa and Bernadette – as well as nine grandchildren and three great grandsons. The family members live nearby and Edmond and Frances feel lucky to be able to see them regularly.

When asked what they love and admire most about one another, Edmond said: “It will take me too long to explain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We get on very well together and listen,” said Frances. “If you talk you can solve your problems, and the ups and downs, without losing your temper.”

The pair, aged 89 and 85, will welcome around 130 people to celebrate their special occasion at a party in the coming weeks.

Frances added that she believes the key to a long and happy marriage is to talk your problems out and to never go to bed without resolving an argument. They believe compromise is important to keep one another happy.

Edmond and Frances’ children, grandchildren and great grandchildren form an important part of their lives, and they think it is “brilliant” that they get to see them so regularly.

“It makes a big difference,” said Frances. “You know you can turn to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair are excited to welcome all their friends and relatives to their upcoming gathering in Kingsley – with some even travelling from Ireland to celebrate the occasion.