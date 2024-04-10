Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton couple recently celebrated 70 years of marriage and say they have supported one another “through thick and thin”.

John and Joyce Verity, from Kingsley, got married at St Matthew’s Church on March 20, 1954.

Both have always lived within the sound of the St Matthew’s church bells and celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary, a decade ago, in the church rooms with friends and family.

10 years on for their platinum wedding anniversary, they welcomed more than 40 of their loved ones to a party at the Northampton Indoor Bowls Club – where everyone had a great time.

The pair first met when Joyce was in her last year of school and she met John when she was travelling on the school bus near his workplace in Kingsthorpe.

She asked him where he worked and they became friends, before John had to go away for a “compulsory two-year subscription” in which time they would not see each other.

John asked when Joyce’s birthday was and promised he would get in touch, which he did when August rolled around. In a romantic gesture, John sent Joyce his chocolate and sweet ration to mark her birthday.

That was in August 1949 and they were married five years later.

When asked how it feels to have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, Joyce told the Chronicle & Echo: “It doesn’t seem that length of time. It’s been nice that we’ve been able to support each other through thick and thin.”

Sharing her best advice for a happy and long-lasting marriage, Joyce added: “Just say yes to everything. You have to try and compromise.”

John and Joyce enjoyed shared hobbies in previous years, particularly indoor bowls and sequence dancing. John was well-known in the indoor bowls community across the town, as he was previously captain for a number of different teams. John remains a lover of sport.

Though the pair are no longer as mobile as they used to be, they continue to enjoy each other's company at their Kingsley home.