More Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards finalists have been revealed with groups from across the county in the running.

The Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards are set to take place at the Royal and Derngate on Thursday, December 8, with more than 20 groups and individuals in the spotlight and up for awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a number of categories shining a light on the work, commitment and contribution of the voluntary sector to the community.

Dancemind based in Northampton

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be holding our annual awards for the first time in three years. This is our opportunity to celebrate and recognise the amazing work of local charities and community groups across our county and say a heartfelt thank you to our generous donors, sponsors and partners who make the good work taking place across Northamptonshire possible.

“Our awards will honour local groups and unsung heroes and shine a spotlight on the extraordinary impact they are having to address a range of local concerns and social issues: from tackling poverty to supporting good health and well-being and building safe and sustainable communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many of our nominees have been supporting our most vulnerable residents throughout the pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis. Their work has never been so vital and it is important that they receive the recognition they deserve.”

The nominees for the Brilliant Group Award and Edge Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Court Yard - a youth-led hub in Northampton,

Brilliant Group Award, sponsored by University of Northampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation: A charity that aims to alleviate hunger, enhance well-being and improve the standard of living for Northampton residents.

renew169 Wellbeing Café in Towcester : The renew169 cafe offers a quiet shared space that welcomes in people with mental health challenges and offers carers a space to socialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late Developers Photographic Group, Corby: Late Developers provides a space for people to both develop their photographic skills and to socialise, helping with health issues and any mental distress.

Power of the Mind Networks: Working with widowed Black African and Minority Ethnic women in Northampton, the group set up a cookery course for survivors of domestic abuse to form friendships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dancemind: specialises in dance and movement for older people with their Elders Dance Company project, providing a 10-week course at Northampton Museum. The project helped them socialise and make friends while staying active.

Edge Award, sponsored by Bambino Mio

Advertisement Hide Ad

KidsAid Foundation: The Northampton-based KidsAid Foundation uses creative therapies and well-being to support children who have experienced trauma. Inundated during the pandemic, a grant allowed them to offer more support to children with 70 therapy sessions for 14 children and young people.

Community Court Yard: This youth-led hub in Northampton, ran a programme called Yard Lock in, working with young people struggling with the after-effects of the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citizens Advice Daventry and District: The organisation helps people to overcome financial problems, contacting benefits departments, utility providers and creditors.

C2C Social Action: The offender rehabilitation charity runs a gardening project led by an Outdoor Learning Support Worker. C2C Grows welcomes service users to spend time on the plot, improving their mental and physical health, reducing social isolation and learning new skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad