A Northampton community stroke rehabilitation assistant is running the London Marathon for the Stroke Association.

Dee Vaughan, who decided it was time to apply for the marathon when she turned 50, will be taking part on October 2.

She said: “I’m apprehensive and nervous as I’ve only ever done half marathons, but it’s a personal goal of mine and I can’t wait to tick it off my bucket list.”

Dee has so far raised £541 for the Stroke Association, and hopes to reach her £2,000 goal.

Having applied for both a ballot and a charity place, she was shocked to receive a letter in April telling her she had landed a charity place.

“I thought it was fantastic, which was shortly followed by questioning what I had signed myself up for,” said Dee.

Around juggling full-time work in the community stroke team and two children, preparation has been “hit and miss”.

Her children are excited for her to take part, and they and her sisters will be there to watch her cross the finish line.

Dee has been juggling her full-time job and two children around training, and has a month-and-a-half left until the big day.

Having worked in her current job for the last 15 months, and in other care sectors over the past 20 years, Dee helps to introduce activity plans for stroke patients when they are discharged from hospital.

She said: “The work we do is enormous, and not only changes the lives of the patients, but their families too.”

Dee has so far raised £541 of her £2,000 target and hopes to hold a raffle, sweepstake and charity disco as part of her fundraising.