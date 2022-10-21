Northampton community comes together to bury commemorative time capsule at Tilia Homes’ Landimore Park

Tilia Homes Central has teamed up with a local school and community groups to give future generations a glimpse of what life was like in Hardingstone, Northampton in 2022 by burying a time capsule at Landimore Park.

Pupils between the ages of 9 and 11 at Northampton High School were tasked with designing poster expressing what they enjoyed the most about living in the area in 2022, with the winning designs being buried in the time capsule, which is set to be excavated and explored in 50 years’ time.

Local newspapers with the days’ headlines, as well as information about Landimore Park, has also been buried to reveal how people in the village lived.

Community comes together to bury commemorative time capsule at Tilia Homes’ Landimore Park

Lizzie Burda, Sales and Marketing Director at Tilia Homes Central, comments: “It was a privilege to welcome pupils of Northampton High School to Landimore Park to take part in such a special project, which really did bring the wider community together.

“What better way to commemorate this than to have a bit of history built within the foundations of the new development?”

Landimore Park is situated within minutes of a fantastic selection of local schools, including the outstanding Preston Hedge’s Primary School, which is a short two-minute drive away. For secondary education, there are three high schools and sixth forms within 10 minutes of the development, and Northampton College is a short journey into the town centre.

Striking the perfect balance between town and country, Hardingstone is located just three miles from the county town of Northampton while oozing village charm. Not lacking in its own amenities, Hardingstone high street is abundant in shops and supermarkets, with a number of local, independent businesses too – only adding to the village’s strong sense of community.

Perfectly placed for access to travel links, Landimore Park is situated just over two miles from the M1 motorway, offering a continuous route from north to south and connecting with other major motorways. While the local train station in Northampton offers direct services to Birmingham and London Euston.