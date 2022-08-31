Northampton community centre set to reopen with roadshow for young people

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A social enterprise has undergone a transformation and is now set to host a month of activities to show Northampton what they have to offer for the town’s young people.

The Community Yard is a non-profit social enterprise that was founded in 2011 to reconnect isolated local communities. The enterprise opened the doors to its community centre in Gold Street in 2020 after being given a National Lottery grant for three years to the tune of £220,000.

The month of activities for young people will kick off on Monday, September 5 with an open day which will see the community centre be officially reopened by Northampton’s Vice Lord Lieutenant, Morcea Walker MBE at 4pm.

The Community Court Yard in Gold Street, Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community engagement manager at The Yard Kate Darbon said: “The Yard is unique in its offerings, and I am very proud to be able to work for an organisation that has young people and the community at the heart of everything that they do.

“This Roadshow is a great opportunity to welcome Northamptonshire into The Yard and enables us to share our work with those who share the same passion as us.”

Celebrations will continue on Wednesday, September 7 and Friday, September 9 from 4pm to 6pm when there will be crafts, gaming, competitions and musical instruments for 11-16 year olds to come and enjoy. Prizes will be given out to the first 12 attendees.

Parents, guardians and carers are invited to the centre on Monday, September 12 from 10am to 12pm, where they will have the opportunity to see what The Yard is all about and provide ideas and feedback on how they can move forward in supporting the community.

The Yard will be opening its doors to all professionals wanting to work alongside teenagers on Monday, September 19 from 10am to 12pm and from 4pm to 6pm to arrange collaborations.

Local businesses to Gold Street are also welcome to visit and meet The Yard’s team on Monday, September 26 from 10am to 12pm to ask questions and find out more about their work.