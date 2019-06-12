Northampton comes third in the country for handing out fines over bins and household waste

Northampton residents were handed more fines for bins and domestic waste in 2018 than Leeds, Lincoln, Hackney and Nottingham combined.

The town placed third in the country on a list for most Fixed-Penalty Notices (FPNs) issued over household rubbish, with 72 fines across the year.

Northampton was only beaten by Manchester and the London borough of Richmond upon Thames and Wandsworth.

In fact, the list - which was published after a Freedom of Information request by SellHouseFast - shows Northampton Borough Council is one of only 19 local authorities to issue fines for bins last year.

It comes after Veolia took over the town's environmental health contract in 2018.

FPNs for domestic waste can be issued for putting bins or waste sacks out too early ahead of bin day, or putting the wrong waste out.

They are also handed out when the borough council's environmental officers finds evidence that links flytipping back to a resident or an address.

